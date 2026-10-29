Ahmedabad couple turns ₹3,000 into ₹6 lakh monthly business by selling cold coco from their car; here's how they did it

A couple from Ahmedabad turned their side hustle into a successful venture just by selling cold coco and cold coffee. Darshan Zinzuvadiya, a software engineer, and his wife Shruti Zinzuvadiya, an MBA in finance, started their venture, The Coco Station, in July 2025 with an investment of around ₹2,000 to ₹3,000, reportedly.

Cold coco and coffee business generates ₹ 6 lakh monthly revenue Initially, the couple sold around 14 bottles a day, generating ₹1,120 in a few minutes. The business, which rose to 150 bottles, minting around ₹6 lakh in revenue in a month, reported The Economic Times, citing Startup Pedia.

How it worked With the growth in both demand and revenue, Shruti quit her job to focus on her venture full time while Darshan continued his job. Every morning the founders prepared the ingredients, cleaned the equipment, and filled ice to prepare for the sale. The work began after Darshan's office hours. Around 9 pm, the couple would set up their stall out of their car trunk and offer drinks.

"Initially, we were hesitant, but we decided to put our doubts aside and start the business. We prepare everything in the morning, from cleaning the equipment and filling the ice box to mixing the ingredients. Once I return from work, we head out to sell our drinks from 9 PM to midnight,” Darshan Zinzuvadiya told Startup Pedia.

Growth in one year The growth of the humble business is reflected in its sales figures within a year. The couple reportedly sold around 30,000 bottles so far, generating more than ₹36 lakh in cumulative revenue. During Navratri, they sold approximately 7,500 bottles over just nine days, reported the publication.

The business is said to now record daily sales of around ₹20,000, which turns into a monthly revenue of nearly ₹6 lakh. The couple shared that they have funded the venture through their own earnings. Monthly operating expenses, including the cost of raw materials, bottles and other essentials, range between ₹1.5 lakh and ₹2 lakh, Startup Pedia cited.

Founder reacts Talking about leaving her job to pursue the startup venture, Shruti said on her LinkedIn post that she was glad to take a step forward in order to build her own venture, which may not look fancy but surely taught her a lot.