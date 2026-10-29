Ahmedabad couple turns ₹3,000 into ₹6 lakh monthly business by selling cold coco from their car; here's how they did it

A couple from Ahmedabad turned their side hustle into a successful venture just by selling cold coco and cold coffee. Darshan Zinzuvadiya, a software engineer, and his wife Shruti Zinzuvadiya, an MBA in finance, started their venture, The Coco Station, in July 2025 with an investment of around ₹2,000 to ₹3,000, reportedly.

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Cold coco and coffee business generates ₹ 6 lakh monthly revenue Initially, the couple sold around 14 bottles a day, generating ₹1,120 in a few minutes. The business, which rose to 150 bottles, minting around ₹6 lakh in revenue in a month, reported The Economic Times, citing Startup Pedia.

How it worked With the growth in both demand and revenue, Shruti quit her job to focus on her venture full time while Darshan continued his job. Every morning the founders prepared the ingredients, cleaned the equipment, and filled ice to prepare for the sale. The work began after Darshan's office hours. Around 9 pm, the couple would set up their stall out of their car trunk and offer drinks.

"Initially, we were hesitant, but we decided to put our doubts aside and start the business. We prepare everything in the morning, from cleaning the equipment and filling the ice box to mixing the ingredients. Once I return from work, we head out to sell our drinks from 9 PM to midnight,” Darshan Zinzuvadiya told Startup Pedia.

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Growth in one year The growth of the humble business is reflected in its sales figures within a year. The couple reportedly sold around 30,000 bottles so far, generating more than ₹36 lakh in cumulative revenue. During Navratri, they sold approximately 7,500 bottles over just nine days, reported the publication.

The business is said to now record daily sales of around ₹20,000, which turns into a monthly revenue of nearly ₹6 lakh. The couple shared that they have funded the venture through their own earnings. Monthly operating expenses, including the cost of raw materials, bottles and other essentials, range between ₹1.5 lakh and ₹2 lakh, Startup Pedia cited.

Founder reacts Talking about leaving her job to pursue the startup venture, Shruti said on her LinkedIn post that she was glad to take a step forward in order to build her own venture, which may not look fancy but surely taught her a lot.

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"I’m not saying the journey is easy. It’s actually harder than I imagined. But every bottle I sell, every customer I serve, and every small improvement I make reminds me that I’m building something that is truly mine. Sometimes, you don’t need a perfect plan to start. You just need the courage to take the first step," she wrote.

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.