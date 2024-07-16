Ahmedabad University launches Bagchi School of Public Health with ₹55-crore grant from Susmita and Subroto Bagchi

Ahmedabad University has set up the Bagchi School of Public Health. Established in 2023, the School is now named in honour of renowned philanthropists Susmita and Subroto Bagchi. The Bagchi School of Public Health aims to revolutionise public health education and research in India. The Bagchi couple’s grant of ₹55 crores will fuel the development of world-class physical, digital, and intellectual infrastructure. This investment empowers the school to become a global leader in public health education and research.

The Bagchi School leverages Ahmedabad University's unique interdisciplinary environment and integrates research, education, and action. The Bagchi School will break new ground by prioritising rigorous structured Master's and PhD programmes in specific core public health disciplines. The School's flagship programme, a PhD in Epidemiology, equips students with the necessary advanced analytical as well as soft skills to tackle complex public health challenges, both ongoing and unforeseen. Initial focus area include Environmental Health, Analytical Methods for Health including Biostatistics and Data Science. This focus on specialisation and advanced analytical methods addresses a critical gap in India's public health education landscape.

Research will focus on discovering sustainable solutions to improve lifestyle, clinical practice, policy, and the environment. The School's action arm will translate research findings into innovative, evidence-based initiatives and policies. The Bagchi School also fosters collaboration through the Sahyog Centre for Promoting Health, established in partnership with the Self Employed Women's Association (SEWA). This Centre empowers individuals, communities, and organisations to make healthy and eco-friendly choices.

The Vice-Chancellor of Ahmedabad University, Professor Pankaj Chandra, said, “It is a matter of pride for us that Ms Susmita Bagchi and Mr Subroto Bagchi chose our institution to implement their vision of creating knowledge and helping the underserved. Their support will help build global leaders in public health out of India. As a University promoting interdisciplinary research and education, this is a unique setting for public health faculty, practitioners, and students to significantly define our nation’s health agenda.” Mr Subroto Bagchi, co-founder of Mindtree, author and public servant, commented, “COVID opened our eyes to the huge gap in the sphere of public health education and research in India. We reached out to Ahmedabad University, as we had had several previous interactions with them that deeply impressed us with regard to their vision, ability to foster and execute innovations, and their holistic approach to education and research.”

Ms Susmita Bagchi, author and public servant, added, “Initially, we had funded a Chair so that the University could attract a highly respected, globally experienced academic who would develop a School of Public Health like a start-up. Professor Kaumudi Joshipura emerged as the ideal person for this role. With great leadership in place, we feel confident that the institution will create a legacy for at least the next 100 years, and we want to up our engagement.”