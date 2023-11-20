AI adoption to boost efficiency a must for laminates industry: Dorby's CEO Mehul Agarwal
Apart from top-notch competition, rising raw material costs, fluctuations in crude oil prices, increasing labor costs, and changing customer preferences hinder the growth of the laminates industry, says Mehul Agarwal during an interaction with Mint.
Amid the rise in property rates and shrinking spaces in metros, interior designing has become an essential part of home buyers. As laminates play a big role in the design, Dorby's Director and CEO Mehul Agarwal opened up with Mint on recent developments and growth in the laminates industry and more. Here's Excerpts.