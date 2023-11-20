Amid the rise in property rates and shrinking spaces in metros, interior designing has become an essential part of home buyers. As laminates play a big role in the design, Dorby's Director and CEO Mehul Agarwal opened up with Mint on recent developments and growth in the laminates industry and more. Here's Excerpts. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

1) Home Decor and Interior design are two different aspects, how do you define your firm to be? Dorby is an amalgamation of interior design and home décor, embodying functionality and style. On the one hand, our laminates are widely used as furniture overlays like doors, shelves, and wardrobes. While, they are rapidly becoming a material used for artistic expressions such as assemblage art, wall art, and installations.

We prioritize innovation, design, and transparency. Dorby consistently brings the latest colors, patterns, and textures from the international market to Indian cities, elevating the aesthetic appeal of laminates and keeping Indian consumers in sync with contemporary global designs. Dorby's commitment to transparency in the manufacturing process and pricing has played a significant role in building consumer trust and enabling customers to make informed decisions.

2) Various renowned firms are there in this laminates industry, how are you different? Dorby differentiates itself from its competitors in the laminates industry through its exceptional design expertise and marketing strategies. The brand's USP lies in its innovative approach and the creation of captivating catalogues that resonate with customers. This, combined with its quintessential marketing approach, makes Dorby the prominent choice in the industry. Dorby's innovative design process and commitment to quality enable it to bring new products to market every 2-3 months, while other firms typically require 1-2 years.

3) Apart from top-notch competition, what are the other challenges the industry is facing? The challenges include rising raw material costs, fluctuations in crude oil prices, increasing labor costs, and changing customer preferences. Staying ahead of changing market trends and adapting to the advent of AI to improve efficiency on the production floor and within the organization are critical challenges we face today.

4) What is so unique about the 'Vesta' collection? The 'Vesta' laminate collection celebrates individuality with over 250 unique designs, available across India. Recognizing individuals' unique styles, 'Vesta' offers a range of meticulously crafted laminates.

Beyond aesthetics, 'Vesta' embodies quality and longevity, crafted with cutting-edge technology to exude style and elegance. The new collection demonstrates that living spaces are not merely physical structures; instead, they serve as extensions of one's identity.

5) How can you solve the demand and supply crunch issue, if it is there on a national scale? Although the demand-supply crunch cannot be completely resolved, it can be reduced by multiplying production capacity, enhancing supply chain efficiency by opening company stock points and leveraging e-commerce.

6) What is your future expansion move in the next 2-3 years? We are committed to diversifying its product offerings and staying at the forefront of interior design trends. Our upcoming projects and expansion plans include the introduction of a range of decorative surfaces and panels. We also plan to establish exclusive experience centers, introduce the brand on e-commerce platforms, enter the retail segment, and venture into exports in the future.

