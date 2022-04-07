‘AI algorithms are helping to automate automation itself’

Also, our businesses have moved from millions of interactions to trillions. Just imagine the number of interactions you have with your bank on your mobile device. It wasn’t there five years ago. Where is the workforce to handle these trillions of transactions across so many systems and create the customer experience? What organizations are realizing is that we take trillions of interactions and apply intelligent automation and bots to it to simplify it and create insights and specific actions and then pass it on to people to take it further. That’s the new operating model everywhere.