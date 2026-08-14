AI is just table stakes: Nithin Kamath roasts generic ‘nice-looking’ investment decks as ‘surefire way to get ignored’

With technology progressing and artificial intelligence dominating almost every field, Zerodha co-founder Nithin Kamath suggested that start-ups stop boasting about using AI, saying it's as impressive as bragging that you took a shower this morning.

Exhausted by an endless flood of generic ‘nice-looking’ investment pitch decks, the entrepreneur warned founders that leading with the AI buzzword is a guaranteed way to make serious investors roll their eyes and move on.

Also Read | Why Nithin Kamath says India's closing auction is exposing deeper market cracks

‘AI is just table stakes now’ “The number of investment decks I get leading with ‘we use AI’ is ridiculous,” Kamath said in a LinkedIn post. “It’s reached a point where it automatically makes my eyes roll, and I’ve almost stopped looking at them.”

Kamath said that the startup founders today “need to realise that AI is just table stakes now.” — “Bragging that your product uses AI is like bragging that you take a bath every day.”

He said that using AI is no longer a differentiator. “In fact, opening your pitch with it is a surefire way to get ignored, not just by us, but by most serious VCs,” Kamath said.

The Zerodha co-founder suggested that founders should be more careful now that they have the “exact same generic” tools to generate “nice-looking” decks.

“Especially now that AI has democratised the ability to generate ‘nice-looking’ decks, the last thing you want to do is say the exact same generic things as every other founder using the exact same tools,” Kamath wrote.

In a follow-up comment, Nithin Kamath said that the fundamental questions are: Why AI? How do you manage security risk? Continuous evaluation, especially of the high-stakes decisions. “Do you know your workflow, exceptions, Responsible Accountable Consulted Informed (RACI)?”

How did netizens react? Several founders on Nithin Kamath's network commented on his post, agreeing with his AI analysis. Each founder also pitched their suggestions on how startup founders can add differentiators to their pitches.

“Completely agree,” said a social media user. “AI has become infrastructure, not the product. The real differentiator is solving a painful problem with proprietary workflows, data, and execution. We're building an ESOP platform ourselves, and AI is a small part of the experience—not the reason it exists. Users don't pay for AI. They pay for outcomes.”

“Interesting point,” another noted. “AI is becoming infrastructure rather than differentiation, so leading with the technology says very little about why the business deserves attention. The stronger pitch is probably what becomes possible because of AI that wasn’t economically or technically viable before.”

“‘We use AI’ is rapidly becoming the startup equivalent of ‘we have a website’. The question investors care about is: What can you do that others can't?” suggested a founder.

Also Read | Nithin Kamath flags deep divide in access to cooling as India warms up

Another said that it is becoming the new “we’re disrupting the industry.” “As a founder building with AI, I’ve realised the harder question isn’t can AI do this? — It’s why this needs to exist, who actually needs it, and why they would keep using it? AI is becoming infrastructure. The real differentiation is the problem you understand, the product you build around it, and the users you can earn,” the founder added.