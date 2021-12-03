‘AI models are good at picking up nudity, but less good for hate speech’

But I think what you’re asking is what Facebook can be. I suppose its promise is that it allows for a disintermediated community, that communities can form irrespective of geography, class, background, etc. That kind of rapid and large community formation can take place, that is its promise. But as we now know with the entire social media universe, where everyone is both a user and publisher, just the format of that platform allows a range of other issues to crop up. The idea that an organic community is the automatic result of a peer-to-peer social media network has been severely tested. I suppose it’s been tested across all platforms, and Facebook is no exception. The challenge of what one has to do about it has not been resolved so far in any jurisdiction.