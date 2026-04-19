AI-proof your future with these 3 skills — Father of AGI says ‘human jobs will become obsolete’

Artificial intelligence is only two or three years away from replacing most human jobs.

Ben Goertzel, the father of AGI (artificial general intelligence), told Forbes that there is a fully independent human-level AI, which he believes is only 2-3 years away, "the vast majority of human jobs become obsolete".

“Prompt engineering was the most important thing two years ago—but not now,” Goertzel said.

However, he noted that this won't happen overnight — once an “AGI breakthrough” occurs, there will be a transitional period before it fully rolls out and is adopted at scale, the AI pioneer and computer scientist said.

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He added that it would be very similar to how AI became mainstream over the years — with Gen AI in 2022, it took a little while for organisations to fully adopt and implement it.

Also Read | AI pioneer Yann LeCun rejects Anthropic’s 50 percent job loss prediction

Which jobs are safe? Ben Goertzel said a few roles, like educators and teachers, will remain intact – unaffected by the AGI because a human touch remains critical.

AI-proof skills for a better professional future Ben Goertzel said that with the rise in AI-adoption, skills are changing rapidly — "No one can accurately predict which jobs will go first. Like, the fact that lawyers and graphic artists are going obsolete before plumbers or electricians or research mathematicians," he told Forbes.

But there are at least three skills, which Goertzel said the workers will need, ahead of the “transitionary period”, to enable them to be fully useful and remain relevant in the future of work:

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1. Strong Human Relationship-Building Goertzel said that once super intelligence does come, assuming it comes out beneficially for our species, “what we’re left with is ourselves, our own minds and bodies and our, our friends and family and our human relationships.”

He reiterated that teaching occupations will outlast the AI era even at the advanced stage of AGI and ASI.

The ability to have access to a human connection or decision-maker is most critical in the AI era, he said. In that case, Goertzel said it is best to focus on building skills like:

Emotional intelligence

Rapport-building

Communication skills (at all levels)

Active listening 2. Ability To Pivot You need to be “able to pivot rapidly and tap dance really fast,” Goertzel told Forbes. Adaptability and agility are among the top skills required by employers today, according to Coursera and the World Economic Forum reports.

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What this means:

Learning new skills every month

Invest in an upskilling course, or study for free, at least once a year

Stay abreast of industry news and critically reflect on how that might impact your work and organisation It is important to change and adjust to remain in touch with reality and be relevant, to be prepared for what’s in store for you next.

The father of AGI noted that people who work in roles that can be performed by a computer smarter than you, you must be willing and ready to switch over to a career where human touch and connection remain critical.

3. Be Comfortable With Yourself Goertzel suggested that humans need to get to the place where we enjoy ourselves for who we are, embrace the beauty of what’s around us, be fully present in the moment, and understand ourselves intimately so we can connect better with others – beyond work domains.

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Because after all, it’s not a matter of “What jobs will stick around?” but “What’s the kind of person you will become in this new era?”