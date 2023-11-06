AI regulations good if they’re reasonable and risk-based, says SAP CTO
NEW DELHI : Generative artificial intelligence (AI) is at the peak of its hype cycle right now, but the hype could cool off soon. According to Juergen Mueller, chief technology officer and member of executive board at German enterprise technology company SAP, this is because many businesses currently experimenting with the technology will see that certain business use cases do not work out. In an interview, Mueller also spoke about how regulations can be good for AI, and detailed SAP’s work behind building its own LLM for businesses. Edited excerpts: