Stock market investor Vijay Kedia, on a social media post on platform X, shared his take on the artificial intelligence revolution, highlighting the story of refrigerators and global beverage giants.

Kedia also highlighted that people, not just developers who harness the “potential" of artificial intelligence, will be able to be the actual true beneficiaries of the tech revolution.

"Just as the invention of fridges enabled Pepsi and Coca-Cola to dominate globally, AI will empower users to create and innovate. The true beneficiaries of AI will be those who harness its potential, not just the developers," said the investor in the post on platform X.

"Ultimately, AI is a tool. Every company will have to adopt it," said Kedia, focusing on the aspect that not all companies need to make their software. The corporates need to use the existing software to increase the efficiency of their company, as per the video shared by the stock market investor.

“Companies using AI will benefit from it," said Kedia.

Giving an industry-old anecdote that the invention and adoption of refrigerators fueled the rise of global beverage giants like Pepsi and Coca-Cola.

Kedia highlighted that, in today's market, no single company amongst the global giants manufactures refrigerators for the whole world. Every nation has its own set of companies, but the biggest beneficiary of the invention were the two beverage giants, he said.

Netizens React People on social media agreed with Kedia's take on the AI revolution. Nilay Chawhale said, “Creating a tool and using that tool in our Best interests with right implementation are two different skills. We all need to understand the difference and move forward."

Others, like the social media account of Rajatan, said, "AI will penetrate almost everything where software is used. Who uses it better and best will matter."