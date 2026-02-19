AI to replace half of Mistral AI's software? Here's what CEO Arthur Mensch said as tech stocks face headwinds

Arthur Mensch, Chief Executive Officer of Mistral AI, on Wednesday said that more than half of the company's current software is likely to be replaced by artificial intelligence (AI), CNBC reported.

Addressing investor concerns over software stocks, Mensch said, "AI is making us able to develop software at the speed of light." He made these remarks at the India Accelerates event on the sidelines of the ongoing AI Impact Summit 2026, which New Delhi is hosting from 16 to 20 February.

Mensch's remarks came after leading software stocks witnessed a sharp sell-off. The downturn was partly attributed to the launch of Cowork by Anthropic, as investors grew increasingly concerned that advanced AI tools could replace functions handled by traditional enterprise software. The investors have also been flagging concerns that AI could eat into software-as-a-service (SaaS) business models. The iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF, which includes major holdings such as Microsoft and Salesforce, has declined by more than 20% this year. In India, leading IT firms, including Tata Consultancy Services and Infosys, have also seen their shares slide.

"I would say more than half of what’s currently being bought by IT in terms of SaaS is going to shift to AI," he said, and added that as long as companies have the "right infrastructure in place", they can use AI to manage specific business functions by connecting their data to AI systems to create applications.

‘Replatforming’ is a big opportunity, says Mensch He said that businesses are now looking to use more artificial intelligence as compared to current SaaS, which clearly indicates that there is a "replatforming" taking place.

Calling it a "big opportunity", Mistral AI CEO said that now they are getting more than 100 enterprise customers, who are approaching them with plans to modernise their information technology systems. He further said that many of these businesses are also looking to replace older tools, which were purchased 20 years ago, and that they have become costly to maintain.

Enterprise customers view AI as a method to replatform the thing so it could become more efficient and less pricey, he added.

Mensch's views were echoed by Bipul Sinha, CEO of Rubrik, who said that "workflow software" is likely to be "significantly disrupted by AI".

Providing slight relief, Mistral AI CEO said software built around core record-keeping systems is unlikely to be disrupted, and added that these platforms manage a company's essential data, while typically operating alongside AI tools, rather than being replaced by them. Adding further, Sinha noted that the system of record or data infrastructure software that is enabling AI “will be a positive”.

Mistral plans India expansion As global tech giants are announcing expansion plans in India, Mistral CEO said the company plans to open its first office this year. The artificial intelligence company is currently working with firms with a presence in India, but is now exploring potential customers who are based in the country across the public and private sectors.