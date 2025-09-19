Air India, Air India Express integrate sales team, Manish Puri appointed head — what we know

Indian full-service carrier Air India and low-cost carrier Air India Express, owned by the Tata Group, have integrated their sales teams to enhance business efficiency, Air India Group said in a statement on September 19.
The official release, noted that Manish Puri has been appointed as Head of Global Sales to oversee this “integrated” approach that aims to “ensure greater business efficiency and improved engagement with the travel trade community”.
In another release last week, the airline also announced its ‘One India’ promotional sale, that gives travellers from India an attractive flat fare for flights to any destination in Europe.
The limited-time offer will apply to flights from any point in Air India’s domestic network to any of the airline’s European gateways. This means that a traveller pays the same flat fare for a round-trip from Varanasi to Milan via Delhi as they would for a round-trip from Delhi to Milan.
