Air India, Air India Express integrate sales team, Manish Puri appointed head — what we know

Indian full-service carrier Air India and low-cost carrier Air India Express, owned by the Tata Group, have integrated their sales teams to enhance business efficiency, Air India Group said in a statement on September 19.

The official release, noted that Manish Puri has been appointed as Head of Global Sales to oversee this “integrated” approach that aims to “ensure greater business efficiency and improved engagement with the travel trade community”.

Air India Group integrates sales team for AI, AI Express: What we know What does this integration mean for the airlines? As per the statement, this move unifies the sales team representing Air India Group across domestic and international markets.

What will be Manish Puri's duties? He has been elevated as Head of Global Sales and will oversee consolidated sales function, strengthen partnerships with trade stakeholders, and ensure seamless representation of both carriers under a single framework with mutual benefits.

Nipun Aggarwal, Chief Commercial Officer, Air India said the move simplifies operations and will deliver greater value to partners. “With the unified approach it will be seamless for our trade partners to have a single point of contact for Air India group. Our focus will be on deepening relationships with our partners across all markets and expanding our reach with unmatched efficiency,” he outlined in the release.

The statement said the move will help Air India Group build “a stronger, more agile commercial organisation by aligning resources and consolidating efforts, to offer a consistent and unified experience”.

Promotional sale: Flat fare from India to anywhere in Europe In another release last week, the airline also announced its ‘One India’ promotional sale, that gives travellers from India an attractive flat fare for flights to any destination in Europe.

The limited-time offer will apply to flights from any point in Air India’s domestic network to any of the airline’s European gateways. This means that a traveller pays the same flat fare for a round-trip from Varanasi to Milan via Delhi as they would for a round-trip from Delhi to Milan.

What will all-inclusive, round-trip fares to anywhere in Europe cost under the promotion? ₹ 47,000 in Economy Class, ₹ 70,000 in Premium Economy (on applicable routes) and ₹ 1,40,000 in Business Class, as per the statement.

47,000 in Economy Class, 70,000 in Premium Economy (on applicable routes) and 1,40,000 in Business Class, as per the statement. Further, for the UK, all-inclusive, round-trip fares to London (Heathrow) are: ₹ 49,999 in Economy Class, ₹ 89,999 in Premium Economy, and ₹ 1,69,999 in Business Class.

49,999 in Economy Class, 89,999 in Premium Economy, and 1,69,999 in Business Class. Also, every ticket booked under this promotion gets one complimentary date change for “greater flexibility and peace of mind” to travellers, it added.

If you have a Maharaja Club Membership, along with the special sale rates, you will pay 0 convenience fee. You can avail this by logging into the Air India website or mobile app.

The ‘One India’ sale fares are available for travel until March 31, 2026; use the following promo code: FLYAI