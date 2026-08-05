Air India appoints Tewolde Gebremariam as CEO: 5 key challenges awaiting Campbell Wilson's successor

Air India, on Wednesday (5 August), announced Tewolde Gebremariam will succeed Campbell Wilson as the chief executive officer amid the Tata Group-owned carrier’s struggles.

Tewolde Gebremariam succeeds Campbell Wilson, who announced his resignation after leading the airline through a period marked by fleet expansion, integration efforts and multiple external shocks.

Tewolde Gebremariam, Incoming CEO & Managing Director, said: “It is a profound honour to be entrusted with leading Air India at such a historic moment in its journey. Air India carries an incredible legacy, and the opportunity to build a world-class global airline that reflects India’s extraordinary economic potential is uniquely exciting.”

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What are the key challenges facing Tewolde Gebremariam as the new CEO of Air India? ⌵ Tewolde Gebremariam faces multiple challenges, including turning around mounting financial losses, navigating geopolitical tensions affecting operations, restoring confidence in safety standards after a fatal crash, strengthening governance, and ensuring the airline's long-term growth strategy aligns with the Tata Group's vision. 2 How did Tewolde Gebremariam's appointment impact Air India's future strategy? ⌵ His appointment marks a transition into a critical execution and expansion era for Air India, focusing on improving operational efficiency and profitability while navigating ongoing geopolitical disruptions and enhancing safety standards. 3 Why is restoring safety confidence a priority for Air India's new CEO? ⌵ After a fatal crash in June 2025, restoring safety confidence is crucial for Tewolde Gebremariam to ensure passenger trust and compliance with regulatory standards, especially amid ongoing scrutiny over previous safety lapses. 4 What operational hurdles does Air India face due to the Pakistan airspace ban? ⌵ The ban has forced Air India to reroute several international services, increasing flying times, fuel consumption, and operating costs significantly, particularly affecting flights to Europe and North America. 5 How does Tewolde Gebremariam's experience benefit Air India during its turnaround phase? ⌵ Gebremariam brings extensive experience from Ethiopian Airlines, where he fostered significant growth and operational efficiency, which is essential for tackling Air India's financial issues and executing its ambitious expansion plans.

"I look forward to working closely with Chairman Chandrasekaran, the Board, our employees, and all government and industry partners to deliver exceptional operational reliability, warm Indian hospitality, and sustained long-term growth", he added

Welcoming the new CEO, N Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons and Air India, said: “Having completed the initial phase of stabilization, integration, and fleet commitments under Campbell's guidance, Air India is now entering a critical execution and expansion era.”

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"Tewolde’s track record in building one of the world's most efficient and profitable airline groups makes him uniquely suited to lead Air India. His operational expertise, commitment to safety, and vision for hub development will be instrumental as we establish Air India as a premier global carrier and a source of national pride." Chandrasekaran added.

Here are the five biggest challenges awaiting Air India's new CEO.

Turning around Air India's mounting losses Gebremariam's immediate priority will be improving Air India's financial performance. The Tata Group-owned airline posted its biggest-ever annual loss of ₹26,800 crore in FY26, taking cumulative losses since the Tata Group acquired the carrier to more than ₹58,000 crore.

The weak performance also affected Singapore Airlines, which owns a 25 per cent stake in Air India.

The financial strain has forced the airline to suspend annual salary increments, reduce compensation for senior employees, renegotiate expensive employment contracts and cut discretionary spending.

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Tata Sons chairman and Air India chairman N Chandrasekaran recently acknowledged that a full turnaround could take as long as a decade, signalling the scale of the challenge ahead.

Navigating Pakistan airspace ban & Iran-US war Geopolitical tensions have become one of the biggest operational hurdles for Air India.

The Pakistan airspace ban and the conflict involving Iran have forced the airline to reroute several international services, increasing flying times, fuel consumption and operating costs. Flights to Europe and North America have been among the hardest hit.

Speaking at the Wings Club in New York earlier this year, Campbell Wilson warned that the next chief executive would inherit a difficult operating environment.

“The next four years is going to be just as challenging as the past, albeit in a different way," Wilson said. "And so the person that takes over will have their hands full, but I want to make sure the right person is in place to carry that forward.”

He illustrated the operational impact by saying: “We now can’t fly over many parts of the Gulf, so we have to take an even longer routing. An eight-and-a-half-hour flight from Delhi to London now takes 12 (hours).”

Wilson also noted that fuel costs had surged. “The cost of fuel has doubled from 34% of the carrier’s cost before the US-Iran war.”

During the Iran conflict, Air India cancelled around 2,500 flights to West Asia over three weeks, operating only about 30 per cent of its normal schedule.

Restoring confidence after Dreamliner crash Beyond financial pressures, Gebremariam will also need to restore confidence in Air India's safety standards.

The airline remains under scrutiny after the fatal crash of one of its Boeing 787 Dreamliners in June 2025 that killed hundreds in India.

It has also faced regulatory action over safety lapses, including operating an aircraft without a valid airworthiness certificate and failing to complete mandatory emergency equipment checks.

Rebuilding passenger confidence while strengthening operational safety is expected to remain one of the new CEO's highest priorities.

Strengthening governance and rebuilding Air India's culture Campbell Wilson revealed had that he had informed the airline about his decision to step down as early as 2024 but agreed to remain until a successor was found.

"I'm going to be flexible for as long as it takes for them to find someone and make sure that we do a good transition," he said.

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The delay in appointing a successor, along with Air India's decision to create an interim management committee before announcing Gebremariam's appointment, raised questions within the aviation industry about succession planning.

Industry observers also argue that the airline must focus more on organisational culture. While Air India has recruited aggressively and expanded rapidly, the departure of experienced employees has resulted in the loss of valuable institutional knowledge.

Delivering the Tata Group's long-term Air India turnaround The final and perhaps biggest challenge will be translating Air India's ambitious expansion into sustainable growth.

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The Tata Group-owned airline continues to induct new aircraft and expand its international footprint, but doing so while improving profitability, operational reliability and customer confidence will require careful execution.

Wilson had said the foundations had already been laid for future growth.