Air India CEO Campbell Wilson on the way out, say reports; airline looking for replacement

Indian aviation major Air India is looking to replace CEO and MD Campbell Wilson, according to reports by Reuters and The Economic Times. The latter added that changes could be announced even before Campbell's term ends in 2027.

The ET report added that Tata-owned low-cost carrier Air India Express is also expected to replace current CEO, Aloke Singh, after his term ends next year, in 2027.

LiveMint has reached out to Air India and Air India Express seeking comment on the reports, and this copy will be updated when responses are received.

Air India CEO Campbell Wilson to be replaced? What we know Reuters cited two sources saying that Air India is actively scouting for Wilson's replacement amid increased scrutiny from regulators following the deadly AI 171 crash last June, which claimed 260 lives.

The scrutiny has led to flagging of lapses in operations, including forgery, delays in replacing engine parts, aircraft flying without emergency equipment checks, and shortcomings in managing crew fatigue, it added.

It added that Wilson, Singapore Airlines and Tata Group did not respond to queries on the matter.

Notably, Wilson's term at Air India is set to end in June 2027.

N Chandrasekaran unhappy with Campbell Wilson? Meanwhile, the ET report cited officials saying that Tata Group and Air India chairman N Chandrasekaran was unhappy with Wilson's management of the crisis and the pace of improvement. He has reportedly spoken to at least two leading US and UK-based executives as potential candidates to replace Wilson, it added.

The ET report further added that Chandrasekaran conducted periodic performance reviews with Wilson over the past few months before deciding on this step.

Who is Campbell Wilson? All about the high-profile exec in spotlight Wilson took over as chief of Air India in July 2022 after running Singapore Airlines' (SIA) owned low-cost carrier Scoot. At the time, he had 26 years of aviation industry expertise across both full-service and low-cost airlines.

He began his career with SIA as a Management Trainee in New Zealand in 1996, and worked his way through offices in Canada, Hong Kong and Japan before returning to Singapore in 2011 as the founding CEO of Scoot, which he led until 2016.

Wilson then served as the Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing of SIA, where he oversaw pricing, distribution, eCommerce, merchandising, brand & marketing, global sales, and the airline’s overseas offices, before returning for a second stint as the CEO of Scoot in April 2020.