Air India weighs Singapore Airlines executive for CFO as losses mount

Mumbai: Air India is considering appointing an executive from its investor, Singapore Airlines, as its next chief financial officer (CFO), a move that underscores the Singaporean flag carrier’s growing operational involvement in the Tata-owned airline as it works to chart a path to profitability.
Air India's management has held preliminary discussions on the appointment with Tata Sons chairman N. Chandrasekaran and Air India chief executive officer (CEO) Tewolde Gebremariam, both of whom are understood to be supportive of the move, according to an executive privy to the development. However, the executive said Air India's board-appointed nomination and remuneration committee (NRC) would need to approve any such appointment.