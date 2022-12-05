Air travel begins to return to normal: A Q&A with a flight attendant
- Kimberly Burckhalter of United Airlines reflects on the turmoil of the past few years, and signs that things are getting back to how they were pre-Covid
Kimberly Burckhalter joined United Airlines as a flight attendant in New York City in 1993, nearly 30 years ago. She is now based in Los Angeles and serves as an international purser on flights between Los Angeles and London, Sydney and the Hawaiian Islands.
Ms. Burckhalter’s love for flying comes largely from her grandfather, a longtime TWA employee who started off as a luggage handler and retired as a sales manager.
“I would see the flight attendants—and this is when the flight attendants wore high heels and they had the designer uniforms—and they looked so happy," says Ms. Burckhalter, recalling her early memories of flying. “I thought, ‘I would love to have that job.’ They travel and see the world and everything."
Travel has changed for flight attendants, particularly these past nearly three years since the pandemic began. Flight attendants and passengers were ordered to wear masks. Most food service stopped on flights. And, as countless videos and articles have testified to, more passengers became unruly—and sometimes, violent.
In an interview, Ms. Burckhalter talked about how, after a difficult couple of years, air travel in 2022 began to return to normal. Edited excerpts of the interview follow:
WSJ: How has flying changed in 2022 from 2021 and 2020?
MS. BURCKHALTER: We’re slowly getting back to pre-Covid. On our international flights, we’re doing the wine selection. You have different choices of red wine, white wine. We’re doing predepartures: Before our flight departs, in our business class and first class, international and domestic, we come out with Champagne and water, a welcoming drink.
At the end of July, we brought back our lemons and limes. The flight attendants were, “Yay!" You would be amazed how many people ask, “Can I get a sparkling water with lemon or lime?"
Domestically, food is slowly coming back in our economy cabin. You can buy snacks on board.
In the beginning of the pandemic, we were giving passengers bottles of water that passengers could open and snack bags. Everybody was afraid. We were working closely with CDC, asking: “Is it OK to serve Coke? How do we do our meals?" We were the first airline to spray the aircraft after every flight.
We are still passing out those alcohol towelettes. Now we ask passengers if they would like to have it. People still take them. They wipe down their seats and tray tables.
I’ve gone through SARS (severe acute respiratory syndrome), mad-cow disease. I’ve never seen anything like this. The whole public was involved.
WSJ:What was the hardest part of these past few years?
MS. BURCKHALTER: The mask. It was hard on flight attendants. We’d tell passengers, “We’re all in this together. We’re trying to protect each other." You would have passengers that would give you pushback or try to blame you. You’re trying to rationalize this to yourself and colleagues: “Why would you think I would have something to do with this?"
Passengers don’t like to give up that control or follow rules. They lash out at you. You say to yourself, “Don’t take it personally. It isn’t about you."
It was also hard in California. The state was going to lift the mask mandate, but not at Los Angeles International Airport. We didn’t know what we were doing. In parts of California, you didn’t have to wear a mask, but in LA County, which includes LAX, you did. We had to work with the company on getting clear direction. I would tell flight attendants, “We’re there to inform."
I would say to passengers, “You have to wear your mask. I can get you a new one." If the passenger didn’t comply, then you let the captain know.
The mask was the biggest obstacle.
WSJ: What kind of toll has it taken on flight attendants?
MS. BURCKHALTER: It was really hard. You felt like, “Why are people upset with us?" And then you have passengers lashing out at the flight attendants. You see flight attendants getting assaulted. What are passengers thinking? It was becoming WWE on the flights. They were coming after us or they were fighting each other.
We’d get security to take them off. A lot of it happened on the ground, and we were able to remove them before we took off. There were a few, not a lot, that took place in the air. That’s when the captain has to make an emergency landing.
People were drinking a lot more than they were before; it has a lot to do with the stress. You have to get to the airport, go through the security, all the checks.
Restaurants aren’t monitoring how many drinks passengers are drinking. They get onto the aircraft. Oxygen level isn’t the same. That is added pressure for us. We’re the ones who have to say we have to cut you off. Let’s drink some water or drink some coffee. It put us on the defensive.
WSJ: What are the best tactics for calming things down?
MS. BURCKHALTER: For United, they said, “Inform the passenger that they have to comply with the mask." If they still don’t comply, United has these business cards that say, “You have been informed about the mask policy when you purchased your ticket." The card tells them that they are receiving this card because they aren’t complying with the mask rule. The captain then addresses it by having someone meet the flight at the destination.
I only had to give one card.
It’s the way that you speak to people, how you approach them. You have to hear them and remind them: “We have to try to keep each other safe as much as we can."
WSJ:What was the best part?
MS. BURCKHALTER: Having the flight full and having passengers taking the time to tell us that we’re glad that you’re here.
And to see people happy again, seeing the public traveling again.
