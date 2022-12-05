Air travel begins to return to normal: A Q&A with a flight attendant

MS. BURCKHALTER: For United, they said, “Inform the passenger that they have to comply with the mask." If they still don’t comply, United has these business cards that say, “You have been informed about the mask policy when you purchased your ticket." The card tells them that they are receiving this card because they aren’t complying with the mask rule. The captain then addresses it by having someone meet the flight at the destination.

{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}