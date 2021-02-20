OPEN APP
FILE PHOTO: Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury attends Airbus's annual news conference on 2019 results in Blagnac near Toulouse, France, February 13, 2020. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau/File Photo (REUTERS)
Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury calls for transatlantic trade war ceasefire

1 min read . Updated: 20 Feb 2021, 03:41 PM IST Reuters

  • In an interview on France Inter radio, Chief Executive Guillaume Faury also urged European nations to ease border restrictions that have crippled air travel across the continent during the coronavirus crisis

PARIS : The head of European planemaker Airbus called on Saturday for a "ceasefire" in a trade war with the United States over aircraft subsidies, which has led to billions of dollars in tit-for-tat tariffs on airplanes and other goods.

In an interview on France Inter radio, Chief Executive Guillaume Faury also urged European nations to ease border restrictions that have crippled air travel across the continent during the coronavirus crisis.

