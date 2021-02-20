Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury calls for transatlantic trade war ceasefire

Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury calls for transatlantic trade war ceasefire1 min read . Updated: 20 Feb 2021, 03:41 PM IST
- In an interview on France Inter radio, Chief Executive Guillaume Faury also urged European nations to ease border restrictions that have crippled air travel across the continent during the coronavirus crisis
PARIS : The head of European planemaker Airbus called on Saturday for a "ceasefire" in a trade war with the United States over aircraft subsidies, which has led to billions of dollars in tit-for-tat tariffs on airplanes and other goods.
In an interview on France Inter radio, Chief Executive Guillaume Faury also urged European nations to ease border restrictions that have crippled air travel across the continent during the coronavirus crisis.
