Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury calls for transatlantic trade war ceasefire

PARIS : The head of European planemaker Airbus called on Saturday for a "ceasefire" in a trade war with the United States over aircraft subsidies, which has led to billions of dollars in tit-for-tat tariffs on airplanes and other goods.

