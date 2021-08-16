Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Companies >People >Airbus SE appoints Sunny Guglani as head of its Indian helicopter division

Airbus SE appoints Sunny Guglani as head of its Indian helicopter division

Sunny Guglani will be responsible for growing Airbus’ civil, parapublic and defence helicopter business in the region, including aftermarket services
1 min read . 03:42 PM IST Rhik Kundu

  • Guglani has been with Airbus for the last seven years and has worked in the Airbus CEO's office, led the A380 marketing team based in Toulouse, France, and also headed corporate communications for India and South Asia region during his stint with the company

New Delhi: Aircraft manufacturer Airbus SE has appointed former Tech Mahindra consultant Sunny Guglani as the head of its Helicopters division for India and South Asia, the company said in a statement on Monday.

Guglani has been with Airbus for the last seven years and has worked in the Airbus CEO's office, led the A380 marketing team based in Toulouse, France, and also headed corporate communications for India and South Asia region during his stint with the company.

"Guglani, 37, will be responsible for growing Airbus’ civil, parapublic and defence helicopter business in the region, including aftermarket services," Airbus said.

"Airbus Helicopters is uniquely positioned to bring the ‘Make in India’ programme to life in the field of defence helicopters. On the civil and parapublic side, India offers a huge potential in areas such as Helicopters based Emergency Medical Services (HEMS), Urban Air Mobility (UAM) and Airborne Law Enforcement. Sunny will lead the efforts, working with our local stakeholders and partners," it added.

Guglani, who assumed charges on Monday, holds a degree in Electronics and Communications Engineering from Panjab University, India and a Master’s Degree in General Management and Finance from LUISS Guido Carli, Italy.

Apart from Tech Mahindra, Guglani has also worked at Kekst CNC, a German communications and advocacy consultancy, where he was a part of the company's founding team for Indian operations.

