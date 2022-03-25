‘Airtel 5G network to run on European gear, OpenRAN’

About 100 MHz is ideal because that decides the speed and capacity, but if you look at European countries, there are operators who are using 40-60 MHz; so, for early demand, may be even 40-60 is good. But if the government makes it really affordable, we would like to get as much spectrum as possible to also secure our future needs. We have 55-60 MHz in every circle with our 4G, and it has filled up over the years. As an engineer, I would like maximum transfer spectrum to be made available, but as we hold these two pillars of cost leadership and experience leadership, if it is affordable, we will go for 100 MHz.

