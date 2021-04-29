NEW DELHI : Bharti Airtel Ltd has appointed Olusegun Ogunsanya as the managing director and chief executive officer (MD and CEO) of its Africa subsidiary, the company said in a statement on Thursday. Ogunsanya will succeed Raghunath Mandava who will retire from his post and as director on Airtel Africa PLC’s board on 30 September, the company said.

Ogunsanya will take charge on 1 October and will join Airtel Africa’s board on the same day. He joined the company in 2012 as the MD and CEO of Nigeria, which is the operator’s largest market in Africa. He has more than 25 years of experience in business management across banking, consumer goods and telecom sectors.

Before Airtel Africa, Ogunsanya held senior managerial roles at beverage maker Coca-Cola in Ghana, Nigeria and Kenya. He was the MD of Nigerian Bottling Company Ltd owned by Coca-Cola Hellenic, and was the group head of retail banking operations at Ecobank Transnational Inc., where he oversaw 28 countries in Africa.

Mandava will also retire as the member of Airtel Africa’s market disclosure committee on 30 September. “Arrangements have been made to ensure a smooth transition of responsibilities. Following his cessation of employment at Airtel Africa, Mandava will be available to advise the chairperson, the company’s board and MD and CEO for nine months," the company said.

Bharti Airtel also announced the appointment of Jaideep Paul, who is currently the chief financial officer of the Africa unit, as an executive director on the company’s board, effective 1 June. Airtel said an announcement on Ogunsanya’s successor as MD and CEO, Nigeria will be made soon.

“We are delighted to appoint Ogunsanya as the group’s next chief executive. He has displayed significant drive and energy in turning around the Nigeria business by focusing on network modernisation, distribution and operational efficiency," said Sunil Mittal, chairperson, Bharti Enterprises.

Mandava, who spent 13 years at Bharti Airtel and five years in the Africa subsidiary, said, “I feel now is the right time to take a sabbatical. The last five years have been an exhilarating journey where we have been able to turnaround and transform the business into a strong high-growth and profitable company".

Airtel Africa is the holding firm for Bharti Airtel’s operations in 14 countries, with Nigeria alone accounting for almost half of its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization.

