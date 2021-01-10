OPEN APP
Home >Companies >People >Airtel appoints Pradipt Kapoor as chief information officer
Bharti Airtel Ltd has appointed Pradipt Kapoor as chief information officer (CIO).
Bharti Airtel Ltd has appointed Pradipt Kapoor as chief information officer (CIO).

Airtel appoints Pradipt Kapoor as chief information officer

1 min read . Updated: 10 Jan 2021, 02:36 PM IST Ishita Guha

  • The announcement comes at a time when India’s second largest mobile operator has been focusing on building cyber security and cloud businesses to generate revenue from its enterprise vertical

NEW DELHI: Sunil Mittal-led Bharti Airtel Ltd on Sunday said it has appointed Pradipt Kapoor as chief information officer (CIO). Kapoor will succeed Harmeen Mehta who drove Airtel’s collaboration with Amazon Web Services, among others, under its enterprise segment.

Kapoor will lead Airtel’s engineering strategy and be a key player for its digital space, the company said in a statement. He will also be a part of the board of directors and report to managing director and chief executive Gopal Vittal.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

The announcement comes at a time when India’s second largest mobile operator has been focusing on building cyber security and cloud businesses to generate revenue from its enterprise vertical.

"He (Kapoor) is an accomplished engineering leader and believes in creating value by enabling technology that is focused on outcomes. I am confident his experience will add immense value to Airtel’s digital vision," Vittal said.

Prior to Airtel, Kapoor was the global head of products and solutions engineering at A.P. Moller-Maersk. He spent over a decade at Sita Inc. in the UK running products engineering.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout