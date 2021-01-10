Subscribe
Home >Companies >People >Airtel appoints Pradipt Kapoor as chief information officer
Bharti Airtel Ltd has appointed Pradipt Kapoor as chief information officer (CIO).

NEW DELHI: Sunil Mittal-led Bharti Airtel Ltd on Sunday said it has appointed Pradipt Kapoor as chief information officer (CIO). Kapoor will succeed Harmeen Mehta who drove Airtel’s collaboration with Amazon Web Services, among others, under its enterprise segment.

Kapoor will lead Airtel’s engineering strategy and be a key player for its digital space, the company said in a statement. He will also be a part of the board of directors and report to managing director and chief executive Gopal Vittal.

Kapoor will lead Airtel’s engineering strategy and be a key player for its digital space, the company said in a statement. He will also be a part of the board of directors and report to managing director and chief executive Gopal Vittal.

The announcement comes at a time when India’s second largest mobile operator has been focusing on building cyber security and cloud businesses to generate revenue from its enterprise vertical.

"He (Kapoor) is an accomplished engineering leader and believes in creating value by enabling technology that is focused on outcomes. I am confident his experience will add immense value to Airtel’s digital vision," Vittal said.

Prior to Airtel, Kapoor was the global head of products and solutions engineering at A.P. Moller-Maersk. He spent over a decade at Sita Inc. in the UK running products engineering.

