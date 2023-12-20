Airtel sees a game-changer in new telecom law
Bharti Airtel CEO Gopal Vittal praises the government's decision to allocate spectrum for satellite broadband and backhaul spectrum for connecting cell sites.
New Delhi: Bharti Airtel chief executive Gopal Vittal has hailed the government’s decision to administratively allocate spectrum for satellite broadband as well as backhaul spectrum used for connecting cell sites. “Satellite and backhaul spectrum to be given as administrative allotment is game-changing and aligned with global standards," Vittal said, even as Lok Sabha passed the Telecommunications Bill 2023 through a voice vote on Wednesday.