Business News/ Companies / People/  Ajay Banga shares secret to work-life balance; World Bank president says ‘what works for one may not work for another’

Ajay Banga shares secret to work-life balance; World Bank president says ‘what works for one may not work for another’

Shivangini

  • Ajay Banga, World Bank president and former CEO of Mastercard, offers a unique perspective on work-life balance, emphasising that it's a highly personal concept.

Ajay Banga shares the secret to work-life balance. He says it’s essential to enjoy what you’re doing.

Ajay Banga, World Bank president and former CEO of Mastercard, shared his views on the complexities of achieving work-life balance, highlighting the personal nature of the concept. Banga emphasised that what works for one individual may not work for another, with some people feeling balanced while working 12 to 18 hours a day, and others find it tough to maintain balance with more than six hours of work. He acknowledged, “I don’t know how you define it for yourself."

What work-life balance means for Ajay Banga

Banga explained that, for him, work-life balance requires two key factors. First, it’s essential to enjoy what you’re doing. "If you don’t enjoy what you’re doing, it’s time to do something different," he stated, reflecting on his own career changes over the years. Banga added, “If you’re going to work as hard as we work... and if you’re not going to enjoy what you’re doing when you travel, why the hell are you doing it?"

The second factor he stressed was the importance of making time for oneself and loved ones. Banga shared personal anecdotes about spending time with family, saying, "You've got to provide time for their play... because it's important to them." He also recalled how, while based in Hong Kong and leading CitiGroup’s operations in Asia, he would fly back home for important family events, even if just for a day. “If you’re not going to be there when they need you, then you’ve got no balance," he remarked.

Banga also criticised the constant distraction of mobile devices, urging people to focus on those they are physically with, rather than being absorbed by their phones. He explained, "You’re not spending time with the people you’re with, you’re spending time with the instrument." While acknowledging the usefulness of technology, Banga cautioned against letting it intrude on personal time, saying, "It’s an invasion if you’re not careful."

"That’s what work-life balance is," he concluded, "the rest all kind of works out."

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Shivangini

Shivangini tracks corporate actions and energy sector. She has a keen interest in markets and BFSI. She has been working as a business journalist for over 3 years. She pursued her PG Diploma in English Journalism from IIMC, Delhi. For story leads, you can reach her at Shivangini@htdigital.in or Tweet to @shivi_tweets.
