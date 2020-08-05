Ajay Tyagi gets an extension of 18 months as Sebi chief

“Ajay Tyagi has performed extremely well as chairman of Sebi. He has been humble, open to ideas, a tough enforcer of rules without fear or favour and above all has been a good leader. We need a Sebi which gets into a simplified and easy to understand set of regulations, which enables ease of doing business. The regulator is already by far the most market oriented and retail investor focused of all regulators, but that should not prevent it from going out and helping businesses and industry," said Sandeep Parekh, managing partner, Finsec Law Advisors.