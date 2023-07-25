Ajay Vijay Bathija named Coca-Cola India VP, franchise operations, Southwest Asia region

New Delhi: Beverage company Coca-Cola India on Tuesday announced the appointment of Ajay Vijay Bathija as vice president of franchise operations for the Southwest Asia region.
In his role, Bathija will continue to be based out of India and will lead franchise operations for markets of Nepal, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives and Sri Lanka.
Bathija started his career with The Coca-Cola Company and has spent over two decades working across marketing and franchise roles.
“With his understanding of business, and growth mindset, Ajay has a proven track record of taking business to newer heights. We are hopeful that with his astute business acumen and collaborative approach he will further the organization’s purpose in the Southwest Asia region," Sanket Ray, President, India, and Southwest Asia, said in a statement announcing Bathija’s appointment.
Bathija started with Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Pvt. Ltd. (HCCBPL) front line sales team. He was the region manager for the Mekong Delta Region at SabCo Vietnam, in 2005. He returned to India as director marketing for colas; he was also instrumental in introducing Coca-Cola Zero sugar for the first time in the INSWA (India and Southwest Asia) markets. As the country manager for Bangladesh from 2018-2020, Ajay worked closely with the bottling partners to bring Bangladesh amongst the top three markets in Coca-Cola TM, within The Coca-Cola Company (TCCC) globally.
Coca-Cola sells brands such Coca-Cola, Thums Up, Charged by Thums Up, Fanta, Limca, Sprite, Maaza, Minute Maid range of juices. Coca Cola works with a host of local franchise bottling partners worldwide. For instance, the company operates via 200 bottling partners worldwide. The Coca‑Cola Company and its bottling partners are collectively known as the Coca‑Cola system. The Coca‑Cola Company does not own, manage or control most local bottling companies.
