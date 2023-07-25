Ajay Vijay Bathija named Coca-Cola India VP, franchise operations, Southwest Asia region

Bathija started with Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Pvt. Ltd. (HCCBPL) front line sales team. He was the region manager for the Mekong Delta Region at SabCo Vietnam, in 2005. He returned to India as director marketing for colas; he was also instrumental in introducing Coca-Cola Zero sugar for the first time in the INSWA (India and Southwest Asia) markets. As the country manager for Bangladesh from 2018-2020, Ajay worked closely with the bottling partners to bring Bangladesh amongst the top three markets in Coca-Cola TM, within The Coca-Cola Company (TCCC) globally.