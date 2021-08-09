Alibaba fires manager after sexual assault case rocks industry

Alibaba will now work with police on their investigation, based on an account the female employee posted online after she first reported the incident internally. She said her boss came into her hotel room and raped her when she was inebriated after a night of drinking with clients in the city of Jinan. The accused has confessed he performed intimate acts with the female employee and law enforcement officials will determine whether he broke the law, according to the memo. Separately, Jinan Hualian Supermarket released a statement on its official WeChat account, saying the company will fully cooperate with police on a suspected assault case.

