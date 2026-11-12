Alice Huang’s China links: Firms related to her promised Nvidia Blackwell chips to DeepSeek despite US ban, report says

Companies linked to Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang have invested in artificial intelligence startup DeepSeek and reportedly committed to supplying it with advanced Nvidia processors that are restricted from export to China, according to a report by The Information.

The companies associated with Huang, also known as Huang Le, participated in DeepSeek's second funding round, the report said. The investment was aimed at building closer business ties with the AI startup and positioning Huang's business network as a potential supplier of Nvidia's high-end processors.

The size of the investment has not been disclosed. It is also unclear whether the promised chips have been delivered to DeepSeek.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 Which companies linked to Alice Huang reportedly invested in DeepSeek? ⌵ The Information reported that companies associated with Alice Huang, also known as Huang Le, participated in DeepSeek’s second funding round. The article identifies her business network as including Megaspeed International and Shanghai Century Litong, or Litong. 2 What Nvidia chips did Alice Huang-linked firms reportedly promise to supply DeepSeek? ⌵ The companies reportedly committed to supplying DeepSeek with Nvidia Blackwell processors. These advanced chips are subject to US export restrictions on sales to China. 3 Have the promised Nvidia Blackwell chips been delivered to DeepSeek? ⌵ The report does not establish whether the promised chips were delivered. The article says this remains unclear. 4 Why has the reported DeepSeek chip arrangement drawn attention? ⌵ It involves a reported commitment to supply China’s DeepSeek with advanced Nvidia processors restricted from export to China. The arrangement has renewed scrutiny of chip movements through Alice Huang’s business network. 5 What has Litong said about its business relationship with Alice Huang? ⌵ Litong denied having business dealings with Huang and said its business resources were obtained through compliant channels. The article presents the reported role of Litong in chip movements as an allegation.

The reported arrangement has brought renewed attention to the business network associated with Huang and the movement of advanced semiconductor technology into China. It comes as Washington continues to enforce restrictions on exports of high-performance AI chips to the country.

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Alice Huang's business network: Megaspeed and Shanghai Century Litong According to The Information, Huang's business network includes Singapore-based data centre operator Megaspeed International and China-based Shanghai Century Litong, commonly known as Litong.

Litong has allegedly played a significant role in the movement of Nvidia AI processors into China. The report said the company helped bring approximately 240,000 Nvidia chips, collectively valued at at least $7.5 billion, into the country since 2023.

The reported supply arrangement with DeepSeek is significant because it involves Nvidia's Blackwell processors, among the chipmaker's most advanced products. These processors are subject to US export restrictions on sales to China.

In a separate report, The Information said Litong had denied having business dealings with Huang, stating: "Our company has no business dealings with Ms. Huang." The company also said its business resources were obtained through compliant channels.

Why Megaspeed has drawn US scrutiny over Nvidia chips Huang's association with Megaspeed has also attracted scrutiny. According to Reuters, she became the controlling shareholder of the Singapore-based cloud computing company after previously holding senior positions at a Shanghai investment firm.

Reuters said it reviewed more than 30 publicly available financial records, corporate filings and company materials relating to Huang and her business interests.

Nvidia lists Megaspeed as an official cloud partner in its partner directory. The company came under public scrutiny in October 2025 after The New York Times reported that US authorities were investigating whether it was helping Chinese customers access advanced Nvidia chips restricted under American export controls.

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Reuters subsequently reported that Megaspeed had attracted scrutiny over suspicions of helping Chinese companies obtain restricted processors. However, it said there was no public finding that the company had violated export-control rules.

Alice Huang's reported links with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Huang has also attracted attention because of her reported connections with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang.

In a separate report last month, The New York Times said US authorities had concluded that Alice Huang was a Chinese intelligence asset who had passed information to Beijing while developing a close relationship with the Nvidia chief executive.

Reuters reported that it could not independently verify the intelligence allegation. China has denied the claim, while Alice Huang could not be reached for comment.

The latest allegations concerning DeepSeek's investment and the reported Nvidia chip-supply commitment have added another dimension to the scrutiny surrounding Huang's business network.