All about Falguni Nayar,  billionaire founder of Nykaa

A graduate of IIM Ahmedabad, Nayar worked with management consulting firm AF Ferguson and Co. before joining Kotak Mahindra Capital Co. Ltd. Inspired by her businessman father, Nayar set herself a deadline of starting a business by the age of 50. Indeed, she launched Nykaa at 50 in 2012. She had no experience in retail, technology, beauty or fashion, but is risk-taking by nature. In 2017, she told Mint that she always thought of herself as adventurous and someone who jumped first even if she was not a swimmer, not caring if she broke a leg.