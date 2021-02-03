All eyes on Andy Jassy to steer Amazon India

BENGLAURU : Andy Jassy’s appointment as Amazon Inc.’s new CEO comes at a time when the e-tailer in India is betting on new segments, including food delivery, healthcare and education, as the country’s e-commerce landscape witnesses its fiercest competition ever, with the entry of JioMart and Walmart-owned Flipkart Group still at the top spot.

Jassy, 53, will also have the critical task of navigating India’s volatile regulatory environment after the e-commerce firm faced pushbacks in the past from the anti-trust regulator, trade bodies and the government. The e-commerce firm is currently also locked in a legal battle with Future Group over the latter’s ₹24,713 crore asset sale deal to Reliance Industries Ltd.

Amazon continues to be second in market share to rival Flipkart in India, its second-largest market after the US, as it also faces the pressure to ramp up its offline strategy, which will lead to newer customer acquisitions.

Flipkart and JioMart have already made steps in this direction with the latter leveraging Reliance Retail outlets for deliveries and Flipkart buying stake and exploring partnerships with offline retail chains including Aditya Birla Fashion Retail Ltd. and Arvind Fashion Ltd.

While e-commerce in India accounts for just 10% of the overall retail market, Amazon India sees huge potential in increasing market share, which is likely to be a core focus area for Jassy, said two people familiar with the company’s plans.

“Amazon’s competition with Flipkart and JioMart is a consequence of any market you function in. It is important to understand that while Amazon may not be number 1, they have a plan in place for the next 10 years, leading with a largely organic strategy to build," said Ankur Bisen, vice president, retail and consumer products, Technopak, a management consultancy.

Analysts said that Jassy’s appointment puts forth a neutral face for Amazon’s regulatory push in the competitive Indian market, as the world moves into a post-Trump era.

“Amazon India wants to secure certainty in policy and a promise that India will be a level-playing field for all e-commerce companies. By stepping away from operational responsibilities, Bezos, who is inclined towards the Democrats in US, is also making way for fresh leadership and a relatively clean slate for the company to deal with regulators in the country," said an industry analyst.

India is at least a $15 billion opportunity for Amazon.in in the coming three years, the analyst said.

The turbulent Biyani-led Future Group take over by Reliance is also pinching Amazon India’s footing in the offline space, giving further edge to a strong competitor.

“Amazon India is feeling the heat of executing an offline strategy, where Reliance has started to deliver from the nearest store. A physical presence provides for faster deliveries, gives access to a whole new segment of shoppers, especially with offline retail chains like Shoppers Stop now already motioning the strategy through loyalty programs," said a second analyst, who didn't want to be named.

Amazon Seller Services, the Indian e-commerce unit of Amazon, also saw its losses widen to ₹5,849.2 crore in 2019-20. Its revenue, however, grew 43% to ₹10,847.6 crore in FY20 from ₹7,593.5 crore in FY19 as the company continued to invest in opening new fulfilment centres and technology advancement.

“Jassy who started with Amazon back in 1997, has a similar mindset like Bezos, and is not new to the sensitivities of the Indian market, especially with his run at Amazon Web Services," said a person mentioned above.

Amazon’s foray into financial services and medicine delivery also coincides with Jio’s plans to offer insurance broking and mutual funds and Reliance Retail Ventures’ acquisition of a majority stake in medicine delivery startup Netmeds last year.

“Moving forward Indian e-commerce will need to solve the challenges around - customer retention, especially for first-time shoppers during covid; need to focus on increasing basket sizes, and frequency with categories like grocery, while managing robust unit economics. This continues to be no different for Amazon," said Mrigank Gutgutia, director, e-commerce, RedSeer Consulting.

