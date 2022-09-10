All eyes on Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani to deliver India’s green goals

The International Energy Agency put global production costs of green hydrogen at $3 to $8 a kilogram in 2021. Messrs. Ambani and Adani think they can bring it down to $1 within the next 10 years. India itself offers incentives such as free transmission of renewable electricity from one state to another for the production of hydrogen and ammonia. India has the world’s 10th-largest green hydrogen production pipeline, according to Rystad Energy. Nonetheless, India is far from alone in its ambitions: Plans are popping up all over the world, including in places as far-flung as Mauritania and Papua New Guinea.