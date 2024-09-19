Alok Sama on the smear campaign against him at SoftBank, and working with Masa
In 2020, theWall Street Journal reported that two senior executives at SoftBank Group—Nikesh Arora and Alok Sama—had been targeted by internal rivals in a smear campaign. According to the report, these rivals had sent letters to the Japanese investment firm’s board levelling serious allegations against the two executives, triggering investigations into their India-focussed investments.