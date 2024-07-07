Companies
Alstom promoting 'Make in India' initiative globally: CEO Henri Poupart-Lafarge
Subhash Narayan , Manas Pimpalkhare 07 Jul 2024, 06:41 PM IST
Summary
- Alstom is introducing advanced technologies like Automatic Train Operation and the European Train Control System in India, along with significant investments in battery technology and maintenance solutions to enhance train efficiency and support the 'Make in India' initiative.
After refinancing debt by selling US assets in FY24, French multinational rolling stock manufacturer Alstom is focusing on capacityi building in India with new battery technology, investments in human capital, and the export of railway components from the world’s fastest-growing economy.
