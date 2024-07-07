Alstom promoting 'Make in India' initiative globally: CEO Henri Poupart-Lafarge

Q. Can you elaborate on the battery technology?

We are currently implementing batteries for traction components and working on adapting these batteries for rail use. While there has been significant investment in batteries for cars and trucks, we are focusing on developing batteries suitable for trains. Efforts are underway to adapt large batteries for rail applications, and we plan to introduce this technology in India, starting with our Maneja plant next year. These batteries will supply auxiliary power in railways, optimizing train capacity in terms of weight and volume and increasing auxiliary power autonomy by 50%. Initially, the cells will be imported from France, but we will eventually move to indigenous cells from India. This technology will be developed for both the Indian market and other markets.