Amagi ropes in Jay Ganesan to strengthen APAC business

Cloud software provider for broadcasting industry, Amagi , on Friday announced the appointment of Jay Ganesan as senior vice president for its sales operations in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region.

In his new role, Ganesan will be responsible for solidifying Amagi’s partnerships with television (TV) networks, content owners, advertisers and video distribution platforms in the region.

With over 15 years of experience in the media technology industry, Ganesan previously headed operations for APAC at media technology and solutions company, MediaKind.

In his stint with MediaKind, Ganesan was responsible for driving revenue growth, partnerships,and customer success for the company.

“The television viewership trends in APAC are at an interesting juncture. There is a growing demand for English-language and other international content in Asia and vernacular content from Asia across the globe. Meanwhile, subscription fatigue and the mass rollout of Connected TV indicate that free ad-supported TV (FAST) would become the primary means of consuming professionally produced live linear content in the region in the coming years," said Ganesan.

Currently, Amagi provides cloud broadcast and streaming TV solutions to TV networks, content owners and streaming TV platforms. Amagi enables content owners to launch, distribute and monetize live linear channels on Free-Ad-Supported TV platforms.

“With his industry experience and immense local knowledge, Jay is an ideal candidate to steer our exploding business growth in the region. We are confident that under his leadership, we will be able to serve our customers and partners better and contribute to their success," said Srinivasan K.A., co-founder, Amagi.

Last fiscal, Amagi witnessed an increase in annual revenue by 136%. The company added more than 250 linear channels, primarily in the FAST segment taking the overall tally of channels on its cloud platform to over 500, the company said in a statement.

At present, Amagi manages more than 500 channel brands, with deliveries in more than 40 countries.

The company supports more than 250 streaming TV channels across sports, news, entertainment, kids, lifestyle, music and other genres.

Amagi’s clientele includes A+E Networks UK, beIN Sports, CuriosityStream, Discovery Networks, Fox Networks, People TV, Vice Media, and Warner Media.

