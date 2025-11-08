Forget coding, Amazon’s AWS CEO wants his own children to master these soft skills in AI age — can you guess them?

He may be a major tech company CEO, but Matt Garman, chief of Amazon Web Services (AWS) has rather opposite advise for future jobseekers, including his children, when it comes to developing skills in the age of artificial intelligence (AI).

Advertisement

Not coding or IT, or even medicine, speaking to CNBC, Garman said he strongly believes in the need to develop more soft skills amid AI — something he said he also advices his children to follow. “Develop your critical thinking skills in college, no matter what subject you study,” he strongly emphasised.

“I think part of going to college is building [your] critical thinking. It’s less about the development of skills and it really is [about] how do you become a critical thinker? In some ways, I think that’s actually going to be the most important skill going forward,” he added.

Matt Garman's advice for job seekers in AI age: Develop soft skills Speaking to the publication, Garman added that he puts critical thinking skills as the “number one, biggest biggest key to success in the age of AI”.

Advertisement

“You’re going to want to be creative. You’re going to want to be [good at] critical thinking. And you’re going to want to be flexible. I think the ability to learn new things and adapt is going to be just as important as any particular skill that you learn,” he added.

The point he believes is to be good at tasks that AI cannot replicate or overtake humans in. While acing administrative tasks, something like critical thinking, making nuanced decisions or creative solutions is still a far dream for AI, the report added citing studies on the subject.

Besides critical thinking, Garman also highlighted two other important soft skills — adaptability and communication. "(Soft skills) are important today. I think they’ll be just as important, if not more important (in the future),” he added.

Advertisement