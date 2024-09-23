Amazon fell behind in AI. An Alexa creator is leading its push to catch up.
Sebastian Herrera , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 23 Sep 2024, 06:08 PM IST
SummaryRohit Prasad is tasked with making the company a stronger rival to the likes of OpenAI, Microsoft and Google.
As one of the chief architects of Amazon’s Alexa, Rohit Prasad has been at the vanguard of artificial intelligence. Now, he is leading the company’s effort to catch up in the AI race.
