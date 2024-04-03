Jeff Bezos buys a $90 million mansion on Indian Creek island in Florida, planning to demolish existing properties. The world's second-richest person, worth $203.7 billion, is expanding his real estate portfolio in Miami.

Jeff Bezos is expanding his real estate portfolio with a third mansion on South Florida's exclusive Indian Creek island. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As reported by Bloomberg, the founder of Amazon.com has reportedly agreed to pay around $90 million in an off-market deal for a six-bedroom home in the Miami-area enclave.

Bloomberg reported citing sources that Bezos intends to reside in this new property while he proceeds to demolish the other houses he acquired on the island. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A representative for Bezos declined to comment. Property records indicate that the house was last sold in 1998 for $2.5 million.

Bezos, the world’s second-richest person worth $203.7 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, announced in November that he was moving to Miami from the Seattle region. He shelled out $147 million for two mansions in Indian Creek, a man-made barrier island that’s so renowned for its wealth that it’s dubbed “Billionaire Bunker." Other residents include Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump, Tom Brady and Carl Icahn.

Since February, Jeff Bezos has sold approximately $8.5 billion worth of Amazon shares, marking his first disposal of company stock since 2021. The 60-year-old billionaire has not revealed plans for the proceeds from these sales, Bloomberg reported. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In addition to his stock transactions, Bezos holds significant property assets, including homes in Washington, a Maui estate, and a Beverly Hills mansion purchased for $165 million in 2020.

The owner of Bezos' new mansion, located at 28 Indian Creek Island Road, is former banker Javier Holtz. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from Bloomberg)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!