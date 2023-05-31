‘Amazon’s focus is on building long-term customer trust’1 min read 31 May 2023, 10:39 PM IST
Currently, Amazon India and Flipkart dominate the online retail market with about 60% share between them, but that could change with the entry of Reliance Industries Ltd
BENGALURU : In June, Amazon completes a decade since its launch in India, which along with Walmart-owned Flipkart (that launched in 2007), grew to become two of the biggest e-commerce marketplaces in the country.
