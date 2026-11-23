Amazon founder Jeff Bezos once predicted that the company would eventually go bankrupt, despite its growing dominance in global retail and technology. In a report published on November 22, 2026, TheStreet revisited Bezos' 2018 warning, highlighting his belief that large companies rarely survive for 100 years and typically have lifespans of around 30 years.

Bezos was not predicting an imminent financial collapse. Instead, he was warning employees that even the most successful businesses could lose their relevance if they stopped innovating and prioritising customers. Now, as Amazon turns 32 and increases its investments in artificial intelligence (AI), his observation offers a fresh perspective on the challenges of sustaining corporate dominance.

Why Jeff Bezos predicted Amazon would go bankrupt Bezos made the prediction during an all-hands meeting with Amazon employees in Seattle in November 2018. According to a recording of the meeting reviewed by CNBC, an employee had asked what the company could learn from the troubles of established retailers such as Sears.

"Amazon is not too big to fail," Bezos reportedly told employees. He added that he expected the company to go bankrupt one day, noting that large companies typically had lifespans of 30-plus years rather than 100-plus years.

The timing was significant. Sears had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in October 2018 after 132 years in business, while Toys "R" Us had shut its last US stores in June that year.

Amazon was just 24 years old at the time, having been founded in 1994. Bezos' concern was that the company could eventually face a similar decline if it became complacent.

Research by business strategy firm Innosight found that companies in the S&P 500 had an average tenure of 30-35 years in the late 1970s. Its 2021 Corporate Longevity Forecast projected that this would fall to 15-20 years during the 2020s. These figures measure how long companies remain in the S&P 500, not how long they survive as businesses.

Customer obsession was Bezos' strategy for survival Bezos believed that Amazon could delay its decline by continuing to focus on customers rather than becoming inward-looking.

"If we start to focus on ourselves, instead of focusing on our customers, that will be the beginning of the end," he reportedly told employees in 2018. He added that the company needed to delay that day for as long as possible.

This philosophy was also reflected in his 2016 letter to Amazon shareholders, published in April 2017. Bezos described the dangers of allowing a company to become stagnant.

"Day 2 is stasis. Followed by irrelevance. Followed by excruciating, painful decline. Followed by death. And that is why it is always Day 1," he wrote.

He argued that businesses must continue innovating even when they are successful. Bezos cited Amazon Prime as an example, pointing out that customers had not explicitly asked for the membership programme before its launch, but it eventually became an important part of the company's offering.

Amazon's AI spending puts the warning back in focus Amazon's latest financial results show that the company continues to expand, particularly in cloud computing. Its third-quarter 2026 earnings, released on October 29, showed net sales rising 12% year-on-year to $201.9 billion. Amazon Web Services (AWS) revenue increased 39% to $46 billion.

Operating income rose to $28.1 billion from $17.4 billion a year earlier. However, free cash flow for the 12 months ended September 30, 2026, turned into an outflow of $42.4 billion, compared with an inflow of $14.8 billion a year earlier.

Amazon attributed the decline primarily to a $94.8 billion year-on-year increase in purchases of property and equipment, net of proceeds from sales and incentives, primarily reflecting investments in AI.

The growing investment also comes with expectations of future returns. Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said in the third-quarter earnings announcement that the company could potentially have two businesses generating $1 trillion in revenue over the next five to 10 years.

Amazon has outlived Bezos' 30-year benchmark Founded in 1994, Amazon turned 32 in July 2026. It has expanded from an online bookstore into a business spanning e-commerce, cloud computing, digital advertising, entertainment and AI infrastructure.

The company also claimed the top position in the 2026 Fortune 500 rankings for the first time, ending Walmart's 13-year run at the top. Amazon generated $716.9 billion in revenue in 2025, according to TheStreet.

Bezos stepped down as Amazon CEO in 2021, handing over the role to Jassy, who had previously led AWS. He remains the company's executive chairman.

Amazon's latest financial results do not indicate an imminent bankruptcy risk. However, Bezos' warning was never about predicting a specific date for the company's collapse. It was about recognising that market leadership does not guarantee long-term survival.