Amazon may be bigger, but Zomato's Deepinder Goyal says Blinkit has the edge in quick commerce- Here's why

Deepinder Goyal believes Blinkit is better positioned than Amazon to win India’s fiercely competitive quick commerce race, arguing that the rapid-delivery business requires a fundamentally different operating model than traditional e-commerce.

In an interview with Financial Times, Goyal said Blinkit, which was acquired by Zomato in 2022, now operates differently from the rest of the industry and has already achieved a scale that many rivals are still chasing.

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According to Goyal, Blinkit currently accounts for roughly half of India’s quick commerce market and remains profitable despite intense competition. He contrasted this with several rivals that continue to spend heavily to gain market share through discounts and incentives. “We are actually making money,” Goyal told the FT while discussing Blinkit’s position in the sector.

The remarks come as competition in India’s quick commerce segment intensifies, with players such as Amazon, Swiggy Instamart and Zepto expanding aggressively. Industry executives have also warned that the market may not be able to sustain the large number of competitors currently operating in the space.

Goyal argued that Amazon’s challenge lies in adapting its existing business model to a market built around speed. He said Amazon traditionally focused on offering a vast assortment of products with longer delivery timelines, gradually improving delivery speed as volumes increased. Quick commerce, on the other hand, started with ultra-fast deliveries and expanded its catalogue over time.

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“Quick commerce flipped this around,” Goyal told the FT, explaining why he believes Blinkit has an edge. He added that while Amazon has significant financial resources, Blinkit also has the ability to invest aggressively if required. “We still think that we have got a better shot at winning,” he said.

Focus on deeper customer engagement Rather than prioritising expansion into smaller towns and cities, Goyal said Blinkit has focused on increasing the range of products available to existing customers. He pointed to the National Capital Region, where Blinkit’s assortment has expanded to around 80,000 items from roughly 35,000-40,000 a year earlier.

The strategy, he said, helps strengthen customer loyalty and creates a competitive moat against larger global rivals. While Amazon already has strong product selection capabilities, Goyal suggested that delivering the same level of service and speed remains a challenge for traditional e-commerce platforms.

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Beyond quick commerce, Goyal also expressed confidence about the broader food delivery business. He told the FT that food delivery growth, currently around 20%, could potentially accelerate to 30% over the next few years as ordering frequency in India rises.

He noted that Indians still order relatively few meals from restaurants and delivery platforms compared with consumers in markets such as China, Singapore, Europe and the United States. This, according to Goyal, leaves significant room for long-term growth in the sector.

The interview also touched on Goyal’s newer ventures, including health-tech startup Temple and aviation company LAT Aerospace, but it was his confidence in Blinkit’s ability to withstand challenges from global giants such as Amazon that stood out as one of the strongest messages from the conversation.

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About the Author Tarunya Sanjay Tarunya Sanjay is a journalist at Mint covering startups, business, consumer internet, artificial intelligence, and internet culture, with a focus on ...Read More ✕ Tarunya Sanjay Tarunya Sanjay is a journalist at Mint covering startups, business, consumer internet, artificial intelligence, and internet culture, with a focus on how digital products and platforms shape everyday life. Her reporting explores startup ecosystems, digital platforms, creator economy trends, AI-driven consumer shifts, and changing patterns in how people work, spend, communicate, and consume content. She is particularly interested in stories at the intersection of business, technology, and culture, with an emphasis on making fast-moving digital trends accessible and relatable.



Before joining Mint, she covered startups, entrepreneurship, venture capital, and technology for Outlook Business, reporting on business trends, emerging innovation, and India’s evolving startup landscape. She also worked with AIM Media House covering similar beats in the startup and digital economy space. She began her journalism career reporting city, civic, and human-interest stories for The Times of India and The Hindu before moving into business and technology journalism. Her work spans consumer internet trends, digital culture, AI products, and the evolving relationship between people and digital platforms in India.



While her core beat lies in tech, AI, business, and startups, she is not confined to a single niche and often explores stories across these interconnected domains.