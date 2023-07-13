Amazon Pay aims to be at the top in payment aggregator space, says Vikas Bansal

Amazon Pay aims to be at the top in payment aggregator space, says Vikas Bansal11 min read 13 Jul 2023, 04:06 PM IST
'We always encourage more and more competition. In terms of whether there is a market, I think the market is huge and it will at least double or triple to what it is today. Now, how many players will have a meaningful share or not will depend on how fast they're innovating'
New Delhi: Amazon Pay India has always aimed to be not only in the top 10 but "be there right at the top", says whole-time director Vikas Bansal.
