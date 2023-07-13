Amazon Pay aims to be at the top in payment aggregator space, says Vikas Bansal

Could you talk a bit about the traction on your online, offline UPI and credit BNPL side?

The growth in e- commerce, a study says, is going to be $100 billion next year. And, the BNPL should be about 10% of that market. With the highest proportion of the young demographics in India, BNPL has a bright future. And that is what we also believe in. Then the beauty of BNPL is that it allows you to get like sachet credit. Where we went wrong as an industry was that we didn't indicate that this is a loan that customers are taking with no transparent terms and conditions. But from day one, Amazon Pay always wanted to do it in the right way with proper KYC and credit checks and doing proper loan agreement. I think if done well, BNPL has a lot of room to grow.