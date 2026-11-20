Abhinav Agarwal, Director and Head of Amazon Prime India, has stepped down from the company after a 16-year stint, marking the end of a long association with the e-commerce and technology giant.

Agarwal announced his departure in a LinkedIn post on Thursday, thanking his teams across supply chain, advertising and Prime for their contributions and for "raising the bar every day".

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"After 16 incredible years, today is my last day at Amazon," Agarwal said in the post.

"Not many places let you reinvent yourself that many times without leaving," he also said.

Agarwal’s journey at Amazon He joined Amazon in September 2010 as a network planning manager and went on to hold several leadership positions across different business verticals, including supply chain, advertising, product and engineering.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Agarwal has served as Director of Product and Engineering at Amazon Prime in Bengaluru since October 2021. In this role, he led the product, marketing and engineering teams responsible for expanding Amazon's Prime programme in India.

During his tenure, he moved from supply chain operations to advertising before taking charge of the Prime business.

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Before assuming his current role, Agarwal worked as Director of Product Technology and Performance Ads in Seattle from April to September 2021.

What is next for Abhinav Agarwal? While announcing his departure, Agarwal indicated that his next professional assignment would be at the intersection of commerce, logistics and product.

However, he did not disclose the name of his next organisation or provide further details about his upcoming role.

"At Amazon, you rarely find yourself the smartest person in the room, and that held true for 16 years. To my teams across supply chain, advertising and Prime: thank you for raising the bar every day.”

"Like every good book, this one must come to an end. I'm grateful for every chapter. As for what's next, it will be at the intersection of commerce, logistics and product. More on that soon," he wrote.

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His experience across e-commerce operations, advertising, technology and subscription-based services could position him for leadership opportunities in the broader commerce and logistics ecosystem.

Amazon expands quick commerce operations in India Agarwal's departure comes at a time when Amazon is expanding its presence across e-commerce, entertainment and quick commerce in India.

The company is reportedly planning to invest $3 billion in its quick commerce business, Amazon Now, by 2030. This includes an investment of $1 billion by the end of 2027.

The proposed investment will support the expansion of its dark store network, technology infrastructure and product assortment as Amazon looks to strengthen its position in the rapidly growing quick commerce market.

The company is competing with established players such as Blinkit, Zepto and Swiggy Instamart in India's instant delivery segment.

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Prime Video sharpens focus on Indian content and franchises

Amazon's entertainment business is also undergoing expansion, with Prime Video increasing its focus on intellectual property (IP), established franchises and Indian content that can attract international audiences.

As it approaches a decade in India, the streaming platform is looking beyond episodic programming towards theatrical releases and franchise-led storytelling.

According to industry reports, around 25% of viewership for Prime Video's Indian titles comes from outside India.

The platform has more than 100 shows in development and production, while over 60% of its original series have expanded into multiple seasons.