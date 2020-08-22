Amazon’s deep bench still leaves key man risk

But Amazon is a unique place. With a market capitalization exceeding $1.6 trillion, and annual sales now above $320 billion and still rising fast, the tech titan is by far the world’s largest company still run by its founder. And while Amazon’s runaway success even in a crippling global pandemic indicates the 56-year-old Bezos hasn’t yet lost his touch, the company’s relentless growth, along with rising government scrutiny, also shows he needs all the help he can get. Whoever comes after him will likely need even more.