Ambani cracks world’s top five richest with $77 billion fortune

The world’s second-wealthiest Asian is Tencent Holdings Ltd. co-founder Pony Ma, who currently ranks 18th. Billionaires from the region have outperformed their peers from elsewhere this year, with the exception of Australia and New Zealand, according to the Bloomberg index, a ranking of the world’s 500 richest people. The wealthiest Asian tycoons have increased their collective fortune by 18%, compared with gains of 7% for their counterparts in the U.S. and Canada.