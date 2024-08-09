Ambani family’s wealth surpasses 10% of India’s GDP: Here’s what Hurun India report says

The Ambani family, who just hosted a ₹5,454 crore wedding party for its younger son Anant, has been named the “most valuable family business” in India by the 2024 Barclays Private Clients Hurun India Most Valuable Family Businesses list.
While Reliance Industries Limited, led by Mukesh Ambani, is said to have surpassed nearly 10% of India's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) at an estimated value of $309 billion ( ₹25.75 lakh crore).
