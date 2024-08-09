Ambani family’s wealth surpasses 10% of India’s GDP: Here’s what Hurun India report says

Ambani family has been named the ‘most valuable family business’ in India

Written By Arshdeep kaur
Published9 Aug 2024, 09:02 PM IST
Ambani Family during the Wedding ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant
Ambani Family during the Wedding ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant (Photo by Raju Shinde/HT Photo)

The Ambani family, who just hosted a 5,454 crore wedding party for its younger son Anant, has been named the “most valuable family business” in India by the 2024 Barclays Private Clients Hurun India Most Valuable Family Businesses list.

While Reliance Industries Limited, led by Mukesh Ambani, is said to have surpassed nearly 10% of India's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) at an estimated value of $309 billion ( 25.75 lakh crore).

First Published:9 Aug 2024, 09:02 PM IST
